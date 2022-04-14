It's official! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now a married couple

After days of waiting, anticipation and hype, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt finally tied the knot on Thursday.

According to India Today, the couple has now been officially declared as man and wife.

The couple got married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in the presence of their closest friends and family members.

Among those who marked their presence were Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and others.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for almost five years now. They fell in love on the sets of their upcoming Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra'. They made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

