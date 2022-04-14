Watch: Ranbir Kapoor's niece Samara rolls her eyes at paparazzi as Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima arrive at Vastu

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally set to tie the knot today in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Guests poured in at the Vastu housing society where the wedding is set to take place. Among those who marked their presence were Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar, and others.

However, the one guest who particularly grabbed eyeballs was none other than Riddhima's daughter Samara.

In a video which is now going viral, Samaira can be seen visibly bored as Riddhima and Neetu posed for the paparazzi, all decked up for the wedding.

Riddhima looked resplendent in an ivory lehenga while Neetu stunned in a colourful saree.

Samara was seen in a rather simple pink frock as she stood by her mother. In the video, the 11-year-old can be seen rolling her eyes at the paparazzi and her reaction was unmissable.

Fans even pointed out her expressions and some went on to say that Samara was their 'spirit animal'.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot at 3 pm today. The couple is expected to throw not one, but two lavish reception parties for their industry friends at a posh south Mumbai hotel.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:05 PM IST