Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make their FIRST appearance as husband and wife - watch video

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally married. The couple tied the knot today (April 14) in the presence of their close friends and family members. The wedding ceremony took place at the actor's residence Vastu.

The couple made their first appearance as husband and wife just recently and were all smiles as they posed for the media.

They looked stunning in off-white outfits. Take a look at their photos and video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to several media reports, Ranbir and Alia will host a wedding reception at Taj Colaba on April 16 and 17 for their industry colleagues. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ranbir and Alia reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film Brahmastra. They made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception.

ALSO READ PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a kiss in first official pics as husband and wife

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together on the big screens for the film time in their close friend Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film is all set to release in theatres in September 2022.

Ranbir has other films like Shamshera and Animal in the pipeline. He is also shooting for a film with Shraddha Kapoor. On the other hand, Alia, who is currently enjoying the success of her films like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, will be seen in films like Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will make her international debut with Heart of Stone.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:00 PM IST