 Preity Zinta Recalls Being Third Wheel On 'Sweetest Couple' Bobby Deol & Tanya Deol's Honeymoon During Soldier Shoot In Australia
Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note for her close friends and "sweetest couple" Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol. She shared a selfie with the couple and revealed that she was a third wheel on their honeymoon

Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Actress Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note for her close friends and "sweetest couple" Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol. The trio reunited at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in Mumbai a couple of days back and several videos went viral online. Netizens also got nostalgic on seeing Preity and Bobby together as they remembered their 1998 hit film Soldier.

Taking to her official social media account on Tuesday, Preity shared a selfie with the couple and revealed that she was a third wheel on their honeymoon.

"Some friendships just get better with time. From the first time Tanya & Bobby met (yes it was at a Diwali party and yes I was there and in a small way, was part of the start of their love story) to the Soldier shoot in Australia …. which was also their honeymoon and I was there as the third wheel who they entertained whole heartedly. Time has flown by but my love for both of them has only grown," she wrote.

"Not only are they made for each other, they are also the sweetest couple, so meeting them after a long time brought back the Diwali cheer and the fondest memories. Here’s to friendship, happiness n love to them and all of you reading this," the actress added.

In the viral clips from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, Bobby and Preity can be seen greeting each other with smiles and chatting happily. The duo also posed together for photographers, radiating the same camaraderie that once lit up the big screen. Bobby's wife, Tanya Deol, was also seen engaging in a cheerful conversation with Preity.

Preity and Bobby also reunited for the film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom in 2007. They also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Preity is set to make her comeback with Bobby's brother Sunny Deol in Lahore 1947. On the other hand, Bobby is currently receiving praises for his role in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

