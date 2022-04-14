Check out the FIRST inside photos from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's intimate wedding

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially man and wife! The couple got married in the presence of their close friends and family, and now the first pictures from inside the venue are finally out.

While the fans will still have to wait for some more time to get a glimpse of the newlyweds, several photos from the ceremony are now going viral on the internet.

In one of the photos, the bride's father Mahesh Bhatt can be seen all smiles as he posed with Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt. Both of them can be seen donning traditional saafaas around their head.

In another selfie clicked by Rahul, Pooja Bhatt can also be seen flashing her smile at the camera.

Advertisement

Designer Manish Malhotra also shared a photo of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar posing together during the wedding.

Advertisement

Alia and Ranbir got married in a traditional Punjabi ceremony at the latter's Vastu ceremony. The baraat procession of the Kapoors arrived at Vastu from their ancestral Krishna Raj bungalow in Pali Hill, where the couple is set to reside post marriage.

Among those who marked their presence were Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and others.

As per Alia's security personnel, the couple is also set to make their first official appearance as newlyweds at 7 pm.

Advertisement

ALSO READ What is the age difference between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:34 PM IST