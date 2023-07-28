MP: Union MInister Scindia Visits RSS Office In Gwalior For First Time Since Joining BJP

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's office in Gwalior for the first time after joining BJP on Friday. He went there to meet Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad's National Organization Minister, senior campaigner Shridhar Paradkar. The meeting lasted for 20 to 25 minutes.

Meeting Was Fixed For A Long Time

According to the sources, Scindia had met Paradkar on the occasion of Hindi Bhawan Bhoomi Poojan and Sahitya Sammelan, and the meeting was planned since then. After the meeting while talking to reporters Scindia said the meeting was fixed for a long time, but today it has happened, many issues have been discussed, old memories have been refreshed. There is an old relation between Shridhar Paradkar and my Aji Amma (Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia), he added.

Scindia Attacked Congress

Responding to the question of the media, Scindia verbally attacked the Congress and said that the party which has made complete anti-promise with the farmers, has done the work of completely destroying the farmers, has made false promises.

Shah Responsible For Election Management

Regarding Amit Shah's visit, he said that Amit Shah is responsible for the election management of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, so the election strategy is being worked out by him. The strategy and programs of the party are being prepared . The party is moving forward in the elections with the plans of the central and state government.

Notably, Scindia reached Gwalior on his three-day tour.

