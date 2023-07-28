Bhopal: Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bag Sewaniya | representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Bag Sewaniya locality of the city on Tuesday late night, the police said.

The man who was found dead belongs to Bikaner, Rajasthan and had recently shifted to Bhopal, the police added. Bag Sewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Sanjeev Chouksey said that the man who was found dead at his rented accommodation has been identified as Manak Singh (35).

He had got married to a woman named Aarti, a resident of Dewas a month-and-a-half ago. He relocated along with her to Bhopal. The police learnt that his kin and friends also reside in Bhopal and are employees at a private company. His wife Aarti had gone to Dewas, as her mother had fallen ill.

On Tuesday, Manak too fell ill and did not go to work. On Tuesday late night, Manak’s nephew Narpat called him up and learned that Manak was unwell. Narpat informed this to Manak’s sister in-law Pooja, who resides nearby.

When Pooja went to Manak’s house sometime later, she found him lying on the bed with blood dripping from his throat. Narpat too, reached there and called the ambulance. The ambulance personnel conducted a check-up of his body and declared him dead.

A cloth had also been tied around Manak’s neck. The cops were informed and have begun a probe into the matter and are trying to ascertain whether the incident was a suicide or a murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem, SHO Chouksey said.

