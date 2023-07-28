 Bhopal: President To Inaugurate Unmesha Programme In City
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 12:46 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the international literature festival ‘Unmesha’ to be organized in Bhopal from August 3 to 6.

It is being organized under the aegis of Ministry of Culture and Sahitya Akademi. It is learnt that more than 575 litterateurs are going to turn up in this programme.

Along with this programme, Sangeet Natak Academy is going to organize national festival of Lok avam Janjatiyan Kalan. This programme christened as Utkarsh will be also inaugurated by the President.

