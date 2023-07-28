Bhopal: CM Chouhan Flags Off Scooty Rally Of Female Cops, Promises To Recruit 30% Women In Police

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Flags Off Scooty Rally Of Female Cops, Says 'Will Recruit 30% Women In Police Force' | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the 'scooty rally' of female cops at capital's Motilal Nehru Stadium on Friday. In the event, he handed over the scooty keys to 250 women police personnel of state's Urja Mahila Help Desk.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister made an announcement to recruit 30 percent women in the police force.

Home minister Narottam Mishra was also present during the event.

Addressing the women cops, CM Chouhan said, “I know very well that the daughters who are working in the police are proving themselves by fulfilling their responsibilities with full devotion.”

Chouhan said that the aim behind the move is to make it easier for the police to reach among the dense population of the state.

'Cannot Make Police Sit Everywhere'

Talking about the hardships of women, Chouhan said, “This male-dominated society sometimes fills the heart with sorrow. A daughter goes to a shop to buy something and that shopkeeper does obscene acts with her, you cannot make police sit everywhere. When will this attitude change? We have made many efforts. You know in case of injustice a woman goes to the police station and the interrogators there are men, so I have decided that I will compulsorily recruit 30% daughters in the police force. Interestingly, when this decision was being taken, I saw many police officers protesting against it.”

'Will Completely Control Crimes Against Women'

CM Chouhan further said, “We have decided to hang those who misbehave with sisters and daughters in Madhya Pradesh and also bulldoze their illegal property. We will not breathe a sigh of relief until mothers, sisters and daughters are brought on an equal footing, this is my resolution. Today, when our daughters will leave, we will make them realise that don't worry, we are with you. Confidence will come, criminals will be instilled with fear and we will completely control crimes against women.”

