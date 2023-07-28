Bhopal: 11 MP Players To Represent Country In World University Games In China | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven players from Madhya Pradesh will represent India in World University Games which is to be held in Chengdu (China) from Friday and continue till to August 8. Out of eleven, nine players are from different academies of Madhya Pradesh.

Samar Deep Singh of Madhya Pradesh Athletics Academy of Excellence, Nidhi Pawaiya, and Shalini Chowdhary from Barkatullah University, Arjun Vaskale (SN City University), Shankar of MP Fencing Academy of Excellence (Rabindranath Tagore University Raisen), Ankit Sharma (Lovely Professional University) and Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar from Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy of Excellence and Ashi Chouksey (both Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar) and Chinki Yadav (Barkatullah University) will represent India at the World University Games.

Madhya Pradesh's Nandani Vats (Rabindranath Tagore University) and Kumari Avinash Yadav (Lovely Professional University, Phagwara) will represent India in the World University Games in JudoJudo. All the players have left for China on Wednesday night.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia met all the players at TT Nagar Stadium and wished them well and asked them to focus only on the goal.

Our sportspersons are now bringing laurels to the state and the country by their excellent performance by reaching the international stage with better performance and higher level of training Scindia added.

