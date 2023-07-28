 Bhopal: Asphyxiated By Encroachment Pink Parking Zone Turns Blue
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Asphyxiated By Encroachment Pink Parking Zone Turns Blue

Bhopal: Asphyxiated By Encroachment Pink Parking Zone Turns Blue

Shops have developed around it, and men have encroached upon the parking lot set up in 2017

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Asphyxiated By Encroachment Pink Parking Zone Turns Blue | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The pink parking zone, meant only for women bikers at New Market in the city, has gone blue and is struggling to catch breath.

Shops have developed around it, and men have encroached upon the parking lot set up in 2017.

When it was set up, women in the state capital were delighted and welcomed it, because it was something new to them.

Nevertheless, after several shops have come up around the parking space, it has lost its purpose.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation, which inaugurated the pink parking zone with much fanfare, is not taking care of it.

Read Also
Indore: Surge In Eye Infections - Rise In Sale Of Eye Drops By 40 Per Cent In Last 10 Days
article-image

According to some locals, the parking lot is not functioning anymore. The women bikers who used to park their two-wheelers in the zone are again facing problems.

A shopkeeper near the pink parking zone at New Market, Keshav Lal Singh, said the maintenance of the pink parking zone had been given to a contractor.

Since his contractor has ended, there is nobody to look after it, Singh said, adding that everybody parks their two-wheelers in this area.

Similarly, an employee of a private firm Pallavi Sharma said the pink parking had not been properly maintained.

Read Also
Bhopal: Maximum Kayakalp Funds Spend On Narela Constituency, Says Zaki
article-image

“I don’t park my vehicle there, and the authorities concerned are not doing anything to maintain it,” Sharma said.

A student of a private college Anjali Rawat said although the pinking parking zone was meant for women, everyone was keeping their bikes in that place, because the authorities are barely concerned about it.

The district administration has planned to set up another pink parking zone near Curfew Mata Mandir.

Once it comes up, there will be two pink parking zones in Bhopal.

Read Also
Bhopal: Property Dealer Booked For Forging Agreement Of Retd Government Employee's Flat In MP Nagar
article-image

Planning To Restart It Soon : Choudhary

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudhary, the pink parking zone has been closed for a while, since many shops have come up, and a bank complex is under construction there. “We are planning to start it very soon,” Choudhary said.

Read Also
MP: Itarsi Girl Receives Master’s Degree In Human Diseases From Leads University, London
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Singhai Booked For Forging Documents To Get CEDMAP Executive Director Post

Bhopal: Singhai Booked For Forging Documents To Get CEDMAP Executive Director Post

Bhopal: School Student's Father Booked For Misbehaving With Principal, Scuffling With Teacher

Bhopal: School Student's Father Booked For Misbehaving With Principal, Scuffling With Teacher

Bhopal: CM To Handover Keys Of Scooters To 250 Women Cops Today

Bhopal: CM To Handover Keys Of Scooters To 250 Women Cops Today

Bhopal: 11 MP Players To Represent Country In World University Games In China

Bhopal: 11 MP Players To Represent Country In World University Games In China

Bhopal: Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bag Sewaniya

Bhopal: Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Bag Sewaniya