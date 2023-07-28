Bhopal: Maximum Kayakalp Funds Spend On Narela Constituency, Says Zaki | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Opposition Congress in Bhopal Municipal Corporation has accused the Mayor of focusing on her constituency alone and meeting step-motherly treatment to other areas of the city.

Maximum fund under Kayakalp scheme has been allocated to Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency which is represented by Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang and from where Mayor Malti Rai also comes, said the leader of opposition in BMC Shabista Zaki.

Talking to Free Press, Zaki said, “Of the Rs 46 crore allotted under the Kayakalp Scheme, Rs 36 cr were spent in Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency. Minister Sarang and Mayor both come from the area and so they have ensured use of maximum funds towards the development of the constituency.”

Other areas of the city have been left neglected, said Zaki, adding that the roads in other constituencies are in poor state, and the condition of the drains and nullaha in these areas is no different.

Mayor Refutes Charges

Refuting the Zaki’ allegations, the Mayor Malti Rai said, a sum of Rs 25 crore was allocated to BMC under Kayakalp scheme and amount was utilized for the same.

“Rs 25 crore has been utilized to repair the roads of all the Vidhan Sabha constituencies. Besides, MLAs were allocated funds under the same scheme for road constructions and repairing”, the Mayor said.

Earlier, Mayor during BMC council meeting had openly said that Narela Legislator got the funds for his constituency and like him others MLAs too can get the funds sanctioned for their areas.

If others (MLAs) were not doing, it is failure on their part, the Mayor had said when the issue of funds allocation was raised during the meeting. State government sanctions funds for road maintenance under Kayakalp Scheme.

BMC Additional commissioner (finance) Gunwant Sewatkar confirmed that Rs 46 crore has been sanctioned under Kayakalp scheme for state capital.

