Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Bhopal: Jabalpur Lokayukta Traps Regional Manager Of MP Warehousing & Logistics Corporation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta caught red handed Regional Manager of Madhya Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Corporation, Jabalpur Sandeep Bisariya on Thursday SP Lokayukta Sanjay Sahu said complainant Amit Singh Thakur of village Purva Pat Para of Jabalpur filed the complaint that his mother owns a warehouse and he takes care of the warehouse.

Recently, he met manager Sandeep Bisariya to clear rents of warehouse pending with the corporation but the latter demanded Rs 10,000 to release the amount. He lodged a complaint with police and a trap was laid by DSP Dilip Jharbade and other officers to nab the accused red handed.

On Thursday morning at 10, the complainant reached the residence of manager and handed him the demanded amount. In the meantime, the SPE team raided his house and caught the manager.

Indore: 'Arms Exhibition', 'Band Display' Held At Treasure Island
