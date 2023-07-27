Indore: 'Arms Exhibition', 'Band Display' Held At Treasure Island

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CSWT organised an exquisite Arms Exhibition and displayed BSF Band playing patriotic tunes at Treasure Island Mall on Wednesday celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. The event was an awareness campaign. Participation in it was aimed to showcase the valour of our martyrs who have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, BSF officials said.

During the occasion, troops of CSWT BSF, Indore exhibited various modern weapons used by the BSF on international borders. The ceremonious BSF Brass Band also added a distinct colour to the event. Melodious and patriotic tunes were played by the BSF Band at the Mall. A BSF team also addressed the gathering and briefed them about weapons and avenues to join the force and further motivated youngsters present there to join the noble profession. The programme was executed under the overall guidance of Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, inspector general (IG), BSF, CSWT & STC Indore.

