Indore: School Van Carrying Children Catches Fire In Aerodrome, BSF Jawans Rush For Rescue; On Cam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A school van caught fire in Indore on Friday. BSF jawans present at the spot rushed to rescue the children.
According to information, the van-- carrying students, left from Bohra Colony on Friday morning. As soon as it reached Aerodrome area, a short circuit sparked fire in the vehicle.
No casualty has been reported.
(More details awaited)
