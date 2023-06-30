 Indore: School Van Carrying Children Catches Fire In Aerodrome, BSF Jawans Rush For Rescue; On Cam
Indore: School Van Carrying Children Catches Fire In Aerodrome, BSF Jawans Rush For Rescue; On Cam

No casualty has been reported.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A school van caught fire in Indore on Friday. BSF jawans present at the spot rushed to rescue the children.

According to information, the van-- carrying students, left from Bohra Colony on Friday morning. As soon as it reached Aerodrome area, a short circuit sparked fire in the vehicle.

(More details awaited)

