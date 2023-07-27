Indore: IMC Commissioner Clears Stance On Road Projects

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Roads which are being developed by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) shall be made on time with no compromise over quality, the municipal commissioner on Wednesday instructed IMC officials while inspecting road projects.

Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh inspected road construction work going on in different parts of the city.

Roads are being developed by IMC at various parts of the city including MR-2, MR-11 via Kabitkhedi Treatment Plant and up to Abhinandan Nagar, MR-9, ITI Square via Anup Cinema, Robert Square up to Bypass, MR-11 from AB Road and other places.

While inspecting roads, the municipal commissioner gave necessary guidelines regarding the quality of the construction along with the time limit.