Indore: IMC, Registrar Office Come Face To Face Over 297 Illegal Colonies |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and senior district registrar (Registration Office) have come face to face as the latter rejected the demand of the former for not doing registration of immovable properties in as many as 297 illegal colonies which it wishes to legalise.

Senior district registrar Deepak Kumar Sharma declined the IMC’s demand citing the order of the High Court and various letters of the state government. He has also replied to the corporation's letter saying that registration of properties cannot be stopped for any reason other than those mentioned in Rule 35.

Through a letter in June, the Inspector General of Registration had said to all collectors that illegal restrictions related to registration should be removed. It was written in it that banning registration of properties on grounds like illegal colonisation is contrary to the provisions of the law.

Earlier citing Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Colony Development) Rules-2021 and a letter from the state government, the Indore Municipal Corporation IMC has asked the district senior registrar (registration office) not to do registration of immovable properties in as many as 297 illegally developed colonies.

Providing the list of all 297 unauthorized colonies to the offices of the registrar and all sub-registrars in the city, the IMC stated that the process to provide civil infrastructure in these colonies is being carried out (for their legalisation).

The letter issued by IMC reads, “As per amendment done in Madhya Pradesh Municipality (Colony Development) Rules, 2021 on May 5, from the date of making public the list of unauthorised colonies located under the urban body area, the land of the colony concerned will be under the management of the competent authority.

A copy of the list of illegal colonies will be sent (by urban body) to the sub-registrar's office so that any kind of transfer or transfer agreement of the land, plots and buildings in illegal colonies is not done.”

The letter adds, “Registration should only be executed when the buyer or the seller produces no objection certificate from the urban body."

“Out of the unauthorised colonies located under the urban body area, action is being taken to provide civil infrastructure by publishing public information of 297 unauthorized colonies,” the letter goes on to add.

As many as 100 colonies have already been legalised in the city. Now, the process will start for the legalisation of 297 more colonies shortly.

Table of Areas and Colonies

Pipliyakumar - Tulsi Nagar

Khajrana - Royal Palace, Khajrana Palace, Dilip Nagar, Shahibagh A, Ilyas Colony A, B, C, D, E, Sai Dham Colony, Asha Nagar A, Ramkrishna Bagh 3, Hazari Bagh, Akashdeep, Vaibhav Laxmi Nagar, Ambika Nagar etc

Hukamakhedi - Parmanu Nagar, Durga Nagar, New Durga Nagar

Limbodi - Rani Bagh, Shri Krishna Vihar

Bhagirathpur - Bhagirathpura

Sirpur - Rani Palace, Vishwakarma Nagar, Shree KirshanNagar Colony

Gadarkhedi - Sinkrandabad Colony, Panjon Colony, Sanwariya Nagar, Kamlal Nehru Nagar, Mehta Colony, Khasgi Ka Bageecha

Pipliyahana -- Greater Brajeshwari, Shukh Shanti Nagar, Kandhari Nagar, Deepak Nagar, Chouhan Nagar

Bicholi Mardana -- Sampat Avenue Nagar, Sampat Farm/Sampat Vihar Colony, Royal Avenue

Sulkakhedi -- Chhatrapati Nagar, Prince City, Keshav Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar

Chhota Banagarda -- Surendra Nagar, Ekta Nagar, Ganga Dham

Sukhliya -- Scheme No 46, Scheme No 139, Scheme No 94, Siddh Nagar, Sagar Vihar, Shyam Nagar Annex

Chhoti Khajrani -- Nadiya Nagar, Ayodhyapuri,

Musakhedi --- Sitaram Park Colony, Ajay Bagh, Jagdishpuri, Tulsiram Nagar

