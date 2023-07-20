Madhya Pradesh: Dastak Abhiyaan To Continue Till August 31

Representative image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary inaugurated Dastak Abhiyaan on Tuesday. On the occasion, he said that the campaign would go on till August 31, under which Dastak group, comprising ANM, ASHA and anganwadi workers would conduct health check-up of children by going door-to-door.

He told the media that the health check-up of children up to 5 years of age would be conducted by Dastak group. He has people to cooperate. Dastak group will conduct the health check-up of the newborn children, infants, children suffering from malnutrition, those ailing with anaemia, pneumonia and dysentry and will distribute Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) packets to them.

They will be checked for haemoglobin levels, and will also be made to consume medicines containing Vitamin A. Apart from this, the Dastak group will also identify the children who have not been vaccinated till date, and will vaccinate them with immediate effect.

