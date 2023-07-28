Bhopal: Property Dealer Booked For Forging Agreement Of Retd Government Employee's Flat In MP Nagar | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Nagar police have registered a case against a property dealer for forging fake agreement letter of a retired government employee’s flat in MP Nagar, the police said on Thursday.

Investigating officer (IO) Keeshant Sharma said that the complainant named Dr Yogiraj Sharma (67) is a former health director. He told the police that in 2010, a property dealer acquainted with him, named Harinder Singh Bedi forged a fake agreement letter of his flat registered on his son’s name, located in Vijay Stambh, and bluffed Dr Sharma by saying that the agreement contained the signatures of his son Gaurav Sharma.

When Dr Sharma tried matching the signature, he found a mismatch in both the signatures and realised that someone had tried to copy his son’s signature. The police have registered an FIR against Bedi and are probing the case.

