 MP: Passenger Dies After Falling Ill In Bus On Way To Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Passenger Dies After Falling Ill In Bus On Way To Indore

MP: Passenger Dies After Falling Ill In Bus On Way To Indore

The deceased hails from Akola (Maharashtra).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man died after falling sick under mysterious circumstances while travelling in a private bus from Akola (Maharashtra) to Indore (MP) via Burhanpur.

The deceased hails from Akola (Maharashtra). He boarded a bus (carrying registration number Mp 12 P-0393) from Akola to travel to Indore. He initially was not doing too well when he boarded the bus and looked sick.

As per bus conductor Raju, two persons dropped him off at the Akola bus station before he boarded the bus. While the bus was passing through a barrier (about to reach Burhanpur), a passenger fell unconscious on a co-passenger sitting next to him.

The co-passenger immediately alerted other passengers on the bus, creating a panic situation inside the bus. Police were informed about the incident. Upon reaching Burhanpur at 8 pm, a team from Kotwali police station reached.

Prima facie, it appeared that he perhaps suffered a heart attack during the journey which led to his death on board the bus. Further investigation was launched into the case.

Read Also
Indore: Man, First Wife Booked For Making Fake Profile Of Second Wife To Defame Her 
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Passenger Dies After Falling Ill In Bus On Way To Indore

MP: Passenger Dies After Falling Ill In Bus On Way To Indore

Indore: Additional Round Granted For Admission In Colleges

Indore: Additional Round Granted For Admission In Colleges

Indore: High-Level Committee Starts Surprise Inspection Of Colleges On Lottery Basis

Indore: High-Level Committee Starts Surprise Inspection Of Colleges On Lottery Basis

Indore: NEP-2020 To Show Sea Changes In Next 5 Years: UGC Ex-Secy

Indore: NEP-2020 To Show Sea Changes In Next 5 Years: UGC Ex-Secy

Indore: AICTSL To Launch 5 EV Stations By August 15

Indore: AICTSL To Launch 5 EV Stations By August 15