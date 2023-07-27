MP: Passenger Dies After Falling Ill In Bus On Way To Indore

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man died after falling sick under mysterious circumstances while travelling in a private bus from Akola (Maharashtra) to Indore (MP) via Burhanpur.

The deceased hails from Akola (Maharashtra). He boarded a bus (carrying registration number Mp 12 P-0393) from Akola to travel to Indore. He initially was not doing too well when he boarded the bus and looked sick.

As per bus conductor Raju, two persons dropped him off at the Akola bus station before he boarded the bus. While the bus was passing through a barrier (about to reach Burhanpur), a passenger fell unconscious on a co-passenger sitting next to him.

The co-passenger immediately alerted other passengers on the bus, creating a panic situation inside the bus. Police were informed about the incident. Upon reaching Burhanpur at 8 pm, a team from Kotwali police station reached.

Prima facie, it appeared that he perhaps suffered a heart attack during the journey which led to his death on board the bus. Further investigation was launched into the case.

