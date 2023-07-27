Indore: Man, First Wife Booked For Making Fake Profile Of Second Wife To Defame Her 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from Bhopal and his first wife were booked for creating his second wife’s fake profile on a social media platform to defame her and to get divorce from her in the Azad Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

DCP (Zone-1) Aditya Mishra said that the woman has lodged a complaint against her husband Wasim and his first wife Fozia for creating a fake account on a social media platform and sending objectionable videos and photos to other people. They had created the fake profile in the name of the complainant and were sharing objectionable content to defame her and to get divorce from her.

Wife's Fake Account Created

The woman is staying with her parents in the Azad Nagar area. She informed the police that her husband had created the fake account with her name when she was staying with her and later he got divorce from her on the basis of the objectionable content sent by the fake account to other people.

The police have registered a case against the accused under 66-D of the IT act and started a search for the accused.

