Indore: 2 Arrested Carrying Liquor Worth ₹30 Lakh In Mini Truck

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Wednesday caught liquor worth Rs 30 lakh being carried in a mini truck from the Rau area. Two persons in the vehicle were also arrested and information about other people indulged in the liquor supply is also being gathered by the police. The consignee and the consigner of the liquor are also being searched.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that some people were carrying liquor in a huge quantity in a mini truck and they were going to deliver the liquor to someone in the area. After the information, the police reached the Rangwasa-Pithampur Road and managed to stop the mini truck.

The police searched the vehicle and recovered about 780 boxes containing whiskey and beer from the truck. The value of the liquor is Rs 30 lakh. Two accused named Viram Chouhan and Vishal Thakur were arrested by the crime branch officials. They could not tell the consignee and the consigner of the liquor. They were booked under the relevant section of the Excise Act and further investigation is underway. Police believed that more people would be arrested in connection with the same. The police also recovered the mini truck in which they were carrying the liquor.

Youth Arrested With Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.3 Lakh

The joint team of the crime branch and the Lasudia police station staff arrested a youth with the brown sugar worth Rs 1.3 lakh in the international market on Wednesday. According to the police, acting on a tip-off, the accused named Sachin Bhondve, a resident of Lasudia area was caught from the area while he was allegedly roaming in the area to supply the drugs to a person. During a search, about 13 grams of brown sugar was recovered from the accused and he was booked under the relevant section of the NDPS act. The accused was later handed over to the Lasudia police station staff for further investigation.

