MP: Itarsi Girl Receives Master’s Degree In Human Diseases From Leads University, London

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Vanshika Agrawal, a native resident of Itarsi town in the Narmadapuram district of the state, brought laurels to the town by receiving master’s degree in Infection, Immunity and Human diseases subject from the Leads University in London.

Agrawal received her degree at the graduation ceremony held on the campus premises on Tuesday, official sources said. On the occasion, Agrawal was draped in a saree and emanated her love for the Indian culture.

Her family members, along with her friends, teachers and other people of the town have extended their vote of congratulations to her. Her young brother Nishant Agrawal told the media that the success scaled by her elder sister is unparalleled.

He added that by residing in a small town like Itarsi, she studied hard and had limited resources. She did not even join any coaching centre, he said. Agrawal’s parents also expressed their elation on the occasion.

It is noteworthy that the Leads University, based in London is among the top ten institutes of the world, and Vanshika has emerged as the first female from the state to bag a degree from the university.