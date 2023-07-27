 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Former President Dr. Kalam On His Death Anniversary
CM Chouhan garlanded Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's portrait in the auditorium at his residence office in Bhopal.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, famous as a great scientist and missile man, by garlanding his portrait in the auditorium at his residence office on Thursday.

Taking to his twitter handle, Chouhan wrote, “I pay my humble tribute to former President of India, Missile Man Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji on his death anniversary. Your inspirational personality will continue to guide us to build an educated, empowered and prosperous India.”

Dr. Kalam was born on 15 October 1931 in village Dhanushkodi (Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu). He was the eleventh elected President of India.

Dr. Kalam served the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for four decades. He played an important role in India's space programme and military missile development. He played a decisive, organisational and technical role in the nuclear tests. Dr. Kalam passed away on 27 July 2015. He was awarded the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 1997.

article-image

