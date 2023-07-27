 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Bids Adieu To Union Home Minister Amit Shah
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Chouhan Bids Adieu To Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Bids Adieu To Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan bid adieu to him at the airport.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for Delhi from Bhopal at around 11:15 am on Thursday. Before leaving the state capital, he had discussion with a few top leaders of the state, according to the sources.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan bid adieu to him at the airport. On this occasion, BJP State President VD Sharma and Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra were also present.

Notably, Shah came to Bhopal on Wednesday evening. During his stay in the city, he held a closed door meeting with select top leaders and gave tips on how to work in the state by seeing the preparations of upcoming assembly elections. He also asked party leaders to work in an aggressive manner to corner the Congress.

Read Also
'Decision to not contest WFI election is my own', Says Outgoing WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Civil Line TI Critical After Being Shot By Rewa ASI Brijraj Singh

MP: Civil Line TI Critical After Being Shot By Rewa ASI Brijraj Singh

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Bids Adieu To Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Bids Adieu To Union Home Minister Amit Shah

MP: Gwalior Police Initiates Probe Against Anju's Family Who Crossed Border To Marry Pakistani Lover...

MP: Gwalior Police Initiates Probe Against Anju's Family Who Crossed Border To Marry Pakistani Lover...

BJP To Take Out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' In Parts Of Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Assembly Polls

BJP To Take Out 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' In Parts Of Madhya Pradesh Ahead Of Assembly Polls

MP To Include 'Baiga' Among The Most Backward Tribes, Says CM Chouhan

MP To Include 'Baiga' Among The Most Backward Tribes, Says CM Chouhan