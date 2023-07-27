Bhopal: CM Chouhan Bids Adieu To Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah left for Delhi from Bhopal at around 11:15 am on Thursday. Before leaving the state capital, he had discussion with a few top leaders of the state, according to the sources.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan bid adieu to him at the airport. On this occasion, BJP State President VD Sharma and Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra were also present.

Notably, Shah came to Bhopal on Wednesday evening. During his stay in the city, he held a closed door meeting with select top leaders and gave tips on how to work in the state by seeing the preparations of upcoming assembly elections. He also asked party leaders to work in an aggressive manner to corner the Congress.

