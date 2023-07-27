'Decision to not contest WFI election is my own', Says Outgoing WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Wrestling Federation of India's outgoing President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told media that he won't be contesting the WFI elections.

This comes after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured the protesting wrestlers that no one from the disgraced BJP politician’s family will contest in the WFI elections, following which they had halted their protest till June 15.

Singh's son Karan Bhushan heads the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association while his son-in-law Aditya Pratap Singh is head of the Bihar unit.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Recited Poem

Brij Bhushan, while addressing the event also recited the poem. He recited, “Jo chalta hai padchinho par wo hi padchinh banta hai, wahi surma is jag mai dharti par pooja jata hai…”

Attended Karni Sena Meeting

Brij Bhushan is in Indore to attend a meeting organised on the 31st death anniversary of Kalyan Singh Kalvi by Karni Sena at Takshashila Auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday.

