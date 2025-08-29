BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah Summoned By BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after locking horns with the Bhind Collector over an alleged fertilizer crisis and even showing his fist at him, BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah met BJP President Hemant Khandelwal at the party office on Friday.

He reportedly presented his side before Khandelwal.

The exact details of the meeting are yet to come out, but it is believed that Khandelwal expressed his displeasure over the incident, which has left the ruling party in an embarrassing situation.

Notably, on Wednesday, Kushwah staged a protest outside the residence of Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava.

He accused him of failing to ensure an adequate amount of fertilizer supply to farmers in the state. When the Collector came out to meet him at the gate, Kushwah allegedly hurled abuses and even showed a fist at him.

The Collector reportedly told him that he would not allow plundering of sand in the area.

The incident has dented the image of the government. The Collector also alleged that Kushwah pressured him not to act tough against illegal sand mining.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari condemns MLA

#WATCH | “Sabse Bada Chor Tu Hai,” BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha Loses Temper At Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava’s Residence During Protest Over Fertilizer Shortage#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #indianews pic.twitter.com/hQXvDXdUaG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 27, 2025

Congress state chief Jitu Patwari took a strong dig on X after BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha staged a protest outside the Bhind Collector’s residence over fertilizer shortage.

In his post, Patwari urged BJP legislators in Madhya Pradesh to draw inspiration from Kushwaha’s demonstration, which, he said, exposed the hardships of farmers struggling to get essential fertilizers.