MP Monsoon Update: Heavy Rain Ahead As Met Issues Orange Alert In 7 Districts, Yellow Alert In Bhopal & 6 Others

MP Monsoon Update: Alert In Few Parts Of State, System To Weaken Within 24 Hours, Water Level Goes Down |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India Meteorological Department, Bhopal predicted heavy rainfall in the upcoming days in Madhya Pradesh after a long two-week break.

According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Dr. Ved Prakash Singh the recent rains are being witnessed after a system over Bay of Bengal got active. The system made it to precipitate heavily in the entire state, especially in the southern regions.

Rainfall In Various Districts

Seoni - 12 cm

Jabalpur - 15 cm

Narmadapuram - 12 cm

Few parts of Bhopal, Sagar, Shahdol, Rewa and Gwalior division received medium rainfall (4-6 cm).

Currently, the system is active over north of Chattisgarh and the monsoon trough lines have shifted towards south. These trough lines are passing over Gwalior, Datia, Satna and headed to north of Madhya Pradesh.

It can also rain in the western parts of the state.

Alert Info

Orange Alert (15 cm rainfall): Dewas, Khandwa, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni

Yellow Alert (5-8): Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjian, Indore, Jabalpur, Shahdol.

The Meteorological Department also estimated that the system would weaken and the rains would decrease within 24 hours.

Scarcity Of Rains

Due to the two-week break of rains in the month of August, the weather of Bhopal turned clear and dry in the month of August. Only two-and-a-half inches of rain was recorded in the last 9 days.

Also, it stopped raining in Sehore district, adjacent to Bhopal. Due to this, the water sources in Bhopal have not been filled yet. The capital's lifeline Bada Talab is 2.6 feet empty. Kaliasot needs 9 feet and Kerwa Dam needs 6 feet of water.

Kolar Dam near Bhopal is also 14 feet empty. The water of Kolar quenches the thirst of half the population of the city.

No Water Flow From Bada Talab Due To Rain Scarcity In Sehore

The water storage capacity of Bada Talab is 1666.80 feet. When the pond fills completely, the gate of Bhadbhada Dam opens.

This is from where water reaches Kaliasot Dam. Sehore district also did not receive enough rainfall in August. Because of this the Kolans river is empty. And water is not reaching the big pond. As of Friday, there is 1664.20 feet of water in Bada Talab. That's why 2.6 feet is needed to fill it completely.

Water Level Of Dams

Kolar Dam: The total water level of Kolar Dam is 1516.40 feet. So far 1502.23 feet of water is stored in the dam. However, water is still needed to fill the dam full. But due to heavy rains in the catchment area, two gates of the dam were opened only in July. The gates were also closed after the rain subsided. Kolar still needs 14 feet of water to fill completely.

Kerwa Dam: The total water level of the dam is 1673 feet, so far 1666.30 feet of water is stored in the Kerwa Dam. That is, 7 feet of water is still needed to fill the dam completely.

Kaliyasot Dam: The water level of the dam is 1649.77 feet. There was not much water inflow in the dam this month. Its total water storage capacity is 1659 feet. Still it is empty more than 9 feet. However, after the opening of the gates of Bada Talab and then Bhadbhada, the water in Kaliasot Dam will increase rapidly.

