World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant On Narmada's Omkareshwar Dam In Final Stage | FP Photo

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to increase the power generation capacity of the state and address the electricity problems in the region, the government’s most ambitious project, a floating solar power plant, is almost ready for the final stages.

This is the world's first "floating solar plant" and is set up at the backwater of Omkareshwar Dam, built on the Narmada River near the holy town Omkareshwar in Khandwa district.

"This is our hydel project, and in this, we produce energy from water, but it is spread over about 100 square kilometres; there is a very large water body where the water level remains normal," said renewable energy department principal secretary Sanjay Dubey.

In the first phase, the solar module's longing was inaugurated on Friday in the presence of senior officials.

This plant will start generating electricity in the next three months, and this work will be completed in the stipulated time. After the establishment of the solar plant at this site, this area will also be known in the field of power generation.

The launching of solar modules was flagged off by principal secretary Sanjay Dubey and MD Kramveer Sharma of two sites, Unit E (AMP Energy) and Unit F (SJVN and L&T), at Omkareshwar reservoir on Friday.

Khandwa collector Anoop Singh, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar HOD Avneesh Shukla, Omkareshwar site manager Gaurav Bari, and other employees were also present on the occasion.