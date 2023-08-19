 MP: CM Chouhan Unveils Statue Of Subhash Chandra Banerjee-- Who Built Sangh's Foundation In Mahakaushal
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the statue Subhash Chandra Banerjee, then active member of Jansangh, on the occasion of his birth anniversary in Jabalpur. His statue was unveiled at Lohia Pul, where members of Sangh participate in large numbers. BJP State President, VD Sharma, Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media on this occasion, he recalled the contribution of late Banerjee towards the country and the state. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that late Subhash Chandra Banerjee was a dedicated volunteer who built the Sangh's foundation in Mahakaushal.

