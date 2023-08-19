MP: Political Proposal To Be Discussed In BJP Executive Meeting To Be Held In Gwalior

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister and Coordinator for State BJP Election Committee, Narendra Singh Tomar said that a comprehensive meeting of BJP Executive Committee will be organized in Gwalior on August 20.

It will see participation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State BJP in charge and union forest minister Bhupendra Singh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, union railway minister Ashvini Vaisnaw and others.

Interacting with media persons in Gwalior, Tomar said that a political proposal will be discussed in the meeting. Along with this, some important topic will be discussed division wise.

More than 1500 BJP workers of different ranks are going to take part in the meeting which will be also attended by Union railway minister Ashwini Vaisnaw, BJP state in charge and union minister for forest and climate change, Bhupendra Yadav etc.

In the meantime, he lambasted on Congress by saying that during previous Congress government, basic infrastructure was in shambles. It is during the BJP regime that all round development took place across Madhya Pradesh.

In 2003, Madhya Pradesh irrigation capacity was limited till 6875 hectares and now state irrigation capacity has increased to 46 lakh hectare. On getting another five year term, BJP government will increase the irrigation capacity to 65 lakh hectares.

Likewise, electricity capacity has got increased to 2800 MW. State has done tremendous growth in agriculture production and is leading state in crop production.

He said it is the duty of the ruling party to present the report card of its work before the assembly election. Therefore in the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma will present the report card of the work done in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)