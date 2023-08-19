 MP Culture Min Usha Thakur Terms BJP Leaders' Infight After 1st List A 'Family Matter'
MP Culture Min Usha Thakur Terms BJP Leaders' Infight After 1st List A 'Family Matter'

Thakur said that the working committee meeting aims to activate the BJP workers for the election campaigns.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
MP Minister of Culture Usha Thakur |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur, on Saturday, termed displeasure among some BJP leaders after party released its first list, "a family matter", asserting the saffron clan is very much united.

Speaking to media during her visit in Gwalior ahead of state working committee meet to be held on Sunday, she said, "There was some discontentment among the party workers over tickets after the top management released the first list, however it is family matter and will be sorted out. Everyone will work as a team to win the upcoming state elections."

When media persons asked about Scindia supporters left without tickets, the state culture minister said that in the BJP, no one is a supporter of anyone and no one is an opponent of anyone. They all are party workers of BJP.

Amit Shah To Head Working Committee Meet In Gwalior

As many as 1200 office-bearers will attend the state working committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gwalior on Sunday.

Thakur said that the meeting aims to activate the BJP workers for the election campaigns.

