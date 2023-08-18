MP Elections 2023: Discontentment Witnessed In Chhatarpur, Morena Over BJP's 1st List Of Candidates; Union Min Narendra Singh Tomar Calls Closed-Door Meet

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Discontentment, rebellion and BJP's rush to damage control-- all was witnessed barely within 24 hours since the saffron party released its first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh election, on Friday. BJP workers took to streets in Chhatarpur after the top leadership gave ticket to a former Congress leader Lalita Yadav. Similarly, in Morena, BJP leader's son took to social media, expressing pain and anger after his father Raveer Rawat was not given a ticket.

After Dindori, the Sabalgarh assembly seat in Morena district has also become a point of contention in the party. BJP Kisan Morcha general secretary and former MLA Ranveer Rawat has been sidelined and Sarla Rawat has been given a ticket from the Sabalgarh seat.

BJP rushed for damage control and a meeting was called on Friday at the residence of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar-- who is also the convenor of BJP's State Election Management Committee. A closed-door meeting took place between Hitanand Sharma, Narendra Singh Tomar and Ranveer Rawat for about 20 minutes.

'Father neglected since 2018 elections'

Angry over his father Ranveer Rawat not getting a ticket, Aditya Rawat took to social media to express his discontentment. The post has gone viral on social media.

In his post, Aditya wrote that even after devoting himself to the party for 20 years, his father was neglected in the 2018 assembly elections and now again in 2023, while defectors from other parties are getting tickets.

On the contrary, Ranveer Rawat seemed to disagree with his son and asserted that he is still a party worker and the post has been deleted.

Tomar Says, 'Ghar ka mamla hai'

After the meeting, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that it is a matter of the party (ghar ka mamla hai) and the party will settle it. He further added, “BJP is a worker-based political party, the party runs according to a process. We are preparing for the elections. The process of selection of candidates has also started and more than 200 meetings regarding the elections have been held in the entire state.”

Notably, a major meeting of the State Working Committee is scheduled to be held in Gwalior on Sunday, which will see participation by senior BJP leaders.

'Congress has no issues only propaganda'

Tomar also answered media questions on Congress’ ‘Aarop Patra’ and said that the Congress neither has any charge sheet nor any issue and they are contesting elections only by spreading propaganda.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is in the government at the centre as well as in the state. Along with public welfare and development, the government has done wonderful work for the welfare of the poor as well. They have released a charge sheet , now we will also issue our report card.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)