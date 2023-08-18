MP: CM Chouhan Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹677 crore In Panna Says, 'Efforts Will Be Made To Bring Narmada Water Here'

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that technical tests will be conducted to bring Narmada water to Gunnaur area of Panna district. Chouhan was addressing the public after a Jan darshan rally in Gunnaur on Friday where he inaugurated and performed Bhumi Pujan of development works worth Rs 677 crore.

“Narmada Maiya's water will be made available to the citizens of Panna district. Science classes will be started in Gunnaur's college. Along with this, action will also be taken to upgrade the local girls' school,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan also said that the work of repairing the damaged pond and construction of Bhitari Mutmuru dam would be done in the area after local representatives drew attention towards it.

'Will leave no stone unturned in public welfare'

The chief minister further said that no stone will be left unturned in public welfare. An amount of Rs 1 crore each will be provided for the development of Gunnaur, Amanganj and Devendra Nagar, the three urban bodies of Panna district. Chouhan said that necessary steps will be taken after seriously considering various demand letters and suggestions of citizens.

'Previous government sabotaged the schemes'

Chouhan also took the opportunity to attack the previous Congress government and said that the previous government had sabotaged the implementation of schemes.

“Today Madhya Pradesh is fast moving forward on the path of development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is engaged in public service day and night. He has done the work of providing free ration to the poor. Madhya Pradesh government is also active for the welfare of the general public. Here the work of supplying water through pipelines to every house has been done with an amount of Rs 600 crore,” he said.

He further added, “An initiative has been taken to waive the tuition fee for the meritorious students taking admission in medical and engineering. Whether the students have to pay fees up to Rs 10 lakh, the state government will make arrangements for it. Along with providing adequate irrigation water and Rs.6,000 to the PM Kisan Nidhi for the farmers, work is being done to provide an amount of Rs.6,000 per year at the state level.”

