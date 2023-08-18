 MP: Congress' Factionalism Back On Streets As Workers Allege Harassment, Raise Slogans Against MLA Manoj Chawla In Alot
The incident was reported on Thursday afternoon when the Congress party’s district in-charge and former minister Kamleshwar Patel was in Alot to hold talks with the party leaders and workers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
MP: Congress Workers Allege Harassment, Raise Slogans Against MLA Manoj Chawla In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): As the state assembly election is closing in, factionalism is once again a cause of concern for the Congress party, as a large number of party workers came on the road and raised slogans against the party’s sitting MLA, Manoj Chawla.

The entire incident was reported on Thursday afternoon when the Congress party’s district in-charge and former minister Kamleshwar Patel was in Alot to hold talks with the party leaders and workers.

Chawla accused of harassing party workers

MLA opponents directly alleged that Congress MLA Manoj Chawla harasses party workers. They said that, to date, no amount has been given to the elected sarpanches of Congress from their MLA fund. On the other hand, the sarpanches of the BJP were given funds from the MLA's fund for commission.

Former district panchayat member Neelam Solanki, along with district president Kailash Patel, vented their anger against MLA Manoj Chawla along with hundreds of their supporters.

'Against Congress Culture'

Congress workers raised slogans at Taal Fanta by stopping district in-charge Kamleshwar Patel, who was returning to Jaora after attending the Congress workers' conference held at Kharwakala.

Seeing the workers openly speaking against the MLA on the road, the district in-charge, Kamleshwar Patel, had to say that it was against the Congress culture. This can be considered indiscipline, and all of them are supporters of former MP Premchand Guddu.

