 Madhya Pradesh: Teacher Beats Student After She Refuses To Clean School; Her Angry Dad Bites Accused Teacher's Fingers
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly bit the finger of a school teacher for physically assaulting his daughter after she refused to clean the school in Kotwali on Friday. He was later detained by the police, while the injured student was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for the medical treatment.

According to information, two teachers identified as Mahendra Singh and Balamukund Pandey, allegedly asked students to clean the school. When the student refused, the teachers physically assaulted her. Seeing his daughter's injuries, he stormed into the school. On confronting the teacher responsible for his daughter's injuries, he bit his finger in retaliation.

The injured student was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical treatment, where concerned family members gathered. In an unexpected twist, the father was detained by the police and questioned in the police station from 3 pm onwards.

This led to protests as family members and supporters blocked the Chauraha Marg near the hospital, causing traffic congestion.

Allegations And Investigations

The father of the assaulted student alleged that the teachers forced students to engage in cleaning activities, resorting to physical violence when met with resistance.

On the other hand, the accused teacher claims that the student's father not only assaulted him but also bit his finger.

Both sides have filed complaints, prompting an ongoing investigation by the local police.

According to Nai Dunia, the younger brother of the injured student, who is in the same school, revealed that the teachers often enforce cleaning duties upon the students. Refusal to comply leads to physical abuse, as witnessed by the brother.

This revelation further supports the allegations made by the students and their families.

Shivali Chaturvedi, Superintendent of City Police, addressed the incident, acknowledging the allegations made by the student's family. She highlighted the claim that teachers were using force to enforce cleaning duties. She also mentioned the counter-allegation made by the accused teacher of physical assault.

The police are actively investigating both sides of the story to ascertain the truth.

