 Bhopal: Shivraj Releases 3rd Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana After Grand Roadshow In Rewa
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the third installment under Ladli Behna Yojana during a grand event in Rewa on Thursday. Under the scheme, the Shivraj-led government provides Rs 1000 every month to the eligible women aged between 21 to 60 years.

As many as 1.25 crore women received the money today directly in their bank accounts.

article-image

#LadliBehnaYojna Trends on X (Ex-Twitter)

As women in Madhya Pradesh celebrated August 10, #Ladli_Diwas trended on Twitter with over 7300 posts (tweets) and nearly 3000 users posted with #LadliBehnaYojna, hailing CM Shivraj's move to help women become financially independent.

Notably, CM Couhan releases Rs 1000 installment on 10th of every month with great pomp and show. Last month, a grand programme was organised at Indore's at Super Corridor, witnessing participation of over 1 lakh beneficiaries from all over the state as CM released the second installment.

Similarly, he released the very first installment of the scheme on August 10 in Jabalpur--just two days ahead of Priyanka Gandhi visit then.

