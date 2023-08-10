MP Viral Video: Woman Thrashes Man Publicly For Hurling Sexual Comments, Commuters Hail Her As 'Wrestler'

WATCH: Woman Thrashes Man For Passing Lewd Comments In MP's Vidisha, Spectators Hail Her As 'Wrestler' |

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): A marketplace in Vidisha turned into a wrestling ring when a woman decided to teach a lesson to the miscreant who allegedly pass sexual comments at her. A video of the woman thrashing the accused went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, an unidentified middle-aged woman clad in a saree can be seen punching and slapping the accused man. The commuters seem to be impressed by the woman’s act as they cheer, “Come on wrestler”. One of the spectators made a video of the incident.

Meanwhile, a man on scene, reportedly the woman’s husband also tries to stop her but the woman only stops after taking out her frustration.

As the video of the incident went viral, netizens have hailed the woman for the brave act.

Similar incident in Gwalior

Notably, a similar incident was reported from Gwalior on Monday when a woman was seen beating a miscreant with slippers who allegedly molested her while she was breastfeeding her child. Her husband also joined in teaching the accused a lesson while one of the onlookers made a video as well.

The accused was later handed over to the police.

