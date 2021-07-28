Rewa: Administrator of One Stop Center assaults mentally challenged woman

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The administrator of a One Stop Centre in Chirhula area, Rewa, beat up a mentally challenged woman on Wednesday.

The woman administrator of the centre, Manoj Shukla, harassed her. The collector Ilaiya Raja T has ordered an inquiry into the incident also stoppage of an increment of Shukla.

The police brought the woman to the One Stop Center three days ago.

The next day Shukla got angry about the conduct of the woman. She beat her up and dragged her out of the centre.

CCTV cameras installed at the centre captured the incident. And its video went viral on social media.

The Women and Child Development Officer and the Collector discussed about taking action against Shukla.

Now, the woman is admitted to the Mental Hospital in Indore.

Two girls had run away from the centre. The department lodged a complaint about the incident at the police station. The police are probing into it.

Meanwhile, Rewa Divisional Commissioner Anil Suchari has formed a three-member investigation team to probe into the assault of the woman.