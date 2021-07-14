Rewa: Lokayukta police search at government officer’s premises in 4 districts, properties worth over Rs 6 crore unearthed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta, Rewa Zone, on Wednesday carried out searches at residential and commercial premises of an assistant land surveyor officer and unearthed movable and immovable properties worth more than Rs 6 crore in four districts of the state.

The search continued in Rewa, Umaria, Shahdol and Bhopal districts till filing of this report.

The officer, Munendra Kumar Dubey, is posted in Umaria district. According to sources, two four-wheelers, six two-wheelers, one three-wheeler, three farm houses, 4 houses, six shops, bank deposit worth Rs 60 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh, a gold brick weighing 1 kg, documents related to insurance policies, bank lockers have been seized so far.

“The search is on. Properties worth more than Rs 6 crore have been found so far,” said Rewa Lokayukta SP Rajendra Verma.

According to information, the action was taken following a complaint. “We had received a complaint. We verified the facts provided by complainant and later registered a case and carried out search,” Verma told Free Press over phone.

The four different teams raided four different premises of Munendra Kumar Dubey on Wednesday early morning. A total of 25 personnel were part of search team.