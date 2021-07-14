Bhopal: Three months on, no clue in Remdesivir theft in Hamidia Hospital

BHOPAL: Police are yet to make any breakthrough in the theft of ë863í Remdesivir vials from Hamidia hospital. Three months have passed since the incident took place, but the officers inquiring into the case have failed to lay their hands on the culprits.

The crime branch and Hamidia hospital management have different take on number of the missing vials. The divergent version is deepening the theft mystery. Hamidia management claims that only 100 antiviral drugs were missing, the police, however, are looking for 400 missing vials.

On April 17, as many as 863 vials of life-saving Remdesivir injections were found missing from the Central store room of the hospital. The hospital management, however, rectified the missing viral figure to 110, citing mismatch in records. The management claimed that only 110 viral went missing, while around 750 injections were issued randomly and so could not be registered into the records. The mistake was rectified later, it had stated.

However, the crime branch officials claim that still 400 vials are missing from the record. The Hamidia hospital management had constituted a three-member team to probe into the missing virals, however, they have not yet find any clue.