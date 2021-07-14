Bhopal: PWD issues guidelines under transfer policy, all orders to be issued only through the official e-mail ID

BHOPAL: Detailed guidelines have been issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) under the new transfer policy of the state government on Tuesday. All orders on notice of discharge, will be issued only through the official e-mail ID of the department.

Principal secretary, PWD, Neeraj Mandloi has said that the interests of the employees have been kept in mind in the transfer process. Transfers will be done according to the cadre-wise quota fixed by the state government. He has clarified that it will be mandatory to be relieved within 7 days after the transfer and disciplinary action will be taken for not taking charge of the work. The chief engineer of the zone concerned will be responsible for complying with the orders.

The principal secretary further added that the Transfer Policy, 2020-í21, issued by the General Administration Department will be strictly followed in the PWD. He said that the department has also issued detailed guidelines for the employees affected by Covid-19 in the past.

Except for the district-level cadres, the orders of all the Class 1, 2 and 3 government personnel will be issued at the state government level.