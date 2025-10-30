 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Invites Kapil Dev To Join Politics; Inaugurates ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025’
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Invites Kapil Dev To Join Politics; Inaugurates 'Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025'

CM announced to organise the Sansad Khel Mahotsav every year; hold Nagar Nigam election in Vidisha

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has invited cricketer Kapil Dev to join politics. He said that people of every sector should be in the political arena.

“ If APJ Abdul Kalam can be president of India and president Draupadi Murmu are from the education sector and doing well then why not people from sports,” he said, adding that “ Aapko bhi mauka diya jayega. Parmatma chahega to aap bhi Haryana se…. We are ready to welcome you in all aspects.”

The chief minister was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025’ at the District Sports Complex in Vidisha on Thursday.

He also announced plans to make a new auditorium in Vidisha and invited Kapil Dev to inaugurate them. He also announced to organise the Sansad Khel Mahotsav every year and to hold Nagar Nigam election in Vidisha.

article-image

Chouhan also requested the chief minister to kindly provide grants for repairing the roads in Vidisha that are in poor condition. The road to Salamatpur should be converted into a magnificent four-lane road, and I request the Chief Minister to issue instructions in this regard. The chief minister accepted all the requests of Chouhan.

‘I will come and play with you all someday’

Cricketer Kapil Dev said “When I was young, I used to wonder if sports could ever receive so much respect, but today it's proven that our country is rapidly moving towards sports.”

If so many players can emerge from such a small city, he believes that in the future, many more children will come forward to play for the country.

“ I want to tell the parents of the children to let their children play. I will come and play with you all someday,” he said.

