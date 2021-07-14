Bhopal: Ayushmann goes gaga over greenery in city of lakes

BHOPAL: Film actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a series of videos and pictures showcasing the greenery and beauty of Bhopal on his Instagram account.

He took the videos and photographs during his travel from Mumbai to Bhopal for the shooting of ëDoctorGí. He arrived at Bhopal on Monday evening for the shoot of the movie. From airport selfie pictures to reading the film's script in the flight to scenic lake views of Bhopal, he gave glimpses of his journey in the post he shared on Monday night. He asked fans to guess the location, with captions including 'Where are we heading', 'For my next', 'DoctorG', "This place is green" and "This is city of lakes".