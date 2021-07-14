Bhopal: Ayushmann goes gaga over greenery in city of lakes

BHOPAL: Film actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a series of videos and pictures showcasing the greenery and beauty of Bhopal on his Instagram account.
He took the videos and photographs during his travel from Mumbai to Bhopal for the shooting of ëDoctorGí. He arrived at Bhopal on Monday evening for the shoot of the movie. From airport selfie pictures to reading the film's script in the flight to scenic lake views of Bhopal, he gave glimpses of his journey in the post he shared on Monday night. He asked fans to guess the location, with captions including 'Where are we heading', 'For my next', 'DoctorG', "This place is green" and "This is city of lakes".
Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, sister of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the movie will shoot for over a month in the state. The movie will be shot in locations of New and Old Bhopal. Around 50 crew, technicians, producers and cameramen have also arrived in Bhopal.
The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah. It is the debut feature film of Anubhuti . For the first time, Ayushmann, Rakul and Shefali will share screen space together.
Produced by Junglee Pictures, the upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film. Shefali will essay the role of a senior doctor - Dr Nandini .
