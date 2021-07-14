Bhopal: In an initiative by city police, online counselling soon to patch up couples' rift

BHOPAL: The Bhopal police will provide online counselling for estranged couples soon. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative where couples with soured relations will be counselled online, according to the police.

Bhopal policeís URJA desk counsels such couples inside the police station premises. But the inconvenience of visiting a police station deters many a woman from seeking legal help.

The online medium will now facilitate the process and these women and men can easily take police help. A training session for the Crimes Against Women cell of the Bhopal police was held on Tuesday in the police control-room. The officials have taken up this pilot project in three districtsóBhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. Police officials said the response to the initiative would be the base for further implementation of this project across the state.

DSP, Crime Against Women (CAW), Bhopal, Nidhi Saexna said the project was funded by the World Bank and assisted by the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), in which lawyers and counsellors will help deal with couples with traumatic relations. She said, ìWeíll only act as mediator between the counsellors and the couples in cases that donít fall in the category of crime and the facility is available at a few police stations. If we get a better response, weíll extend it to all the police stations.î