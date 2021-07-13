Bhopal: Bawadiya Kalan bridge to be named after former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bawadiya Kalan railway overbridge (ROB) will be named after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister late Babulal Gaur. The decision to this effect was taken at a district planning committee meeting held here on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists, minister incharge of Bhopal district Bhupendra Singh said members of committee had proposed name of Bawadiya Kalan bridge after Gaur, which was approved unanimously.

Besides, members raised issues related to mismanagement and functioning of AIIMS Bhopal director. Many members complained that behaviour of AIIMS, Bhopal, director, with public representatives was not satisfactory.

“Many members raised issues related to AIIMS director. I have asked the district collector to report the matter to the concerned union ministry,” Singh said.

In addition, a review on preparation for the third possible corona wave was also done. “About 8,500 beds are ready in different hospitals of the district. Oxygen plants have been set up in almost all the hospitals,” Singh added.

Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh, MLAs and administrative officials were present in the meeting.