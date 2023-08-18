MP Viral Video: Youth Helps 10 Ft Python Cross Road After Stopping Traffic On Budni-Bhopal Highway |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a peculiar incident, a man was seen helping an approximately 10 ft long snake cross road on Budni-Bhopal highway in Narmadapuram after stopping the traffic. A video of the incident, said to be of Thursday night, has gone viral on social media.

According to local reports, the snake, probably a python, was spotted crawling on the highway near SPM crossing for about 10 mins. Presence of the reptile in the middle of the road created much panic among the commuters and some of them gathered to see it as well, leading to a road jam.

Youth helps python

Some passers-by made videos of the snake. In the video, the python is seen slowly crossing the road and going to the other end while its raining lightly. A young man is also seen helping the python in the process by clapping. The video is gaining much traction on social media.

