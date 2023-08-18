MP Monsoon Update: Heavy Rains Return In Bhopal, Jabalpur, Vidisha-Raisen; Drizzling In Narmadapuram...

MP Monsoon Update: Heavy Rains In Bhopal, Jabalpur, Vidisha-Raisen; Drizzling In Narmadapuram | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a significant break, it has started to rain in Madhya Pradesh again. It rained heavily in Bhopal on Friday afternoon. Also, it has been precipitating in Jabalpur, Vidisha and Raisen since morning. Heavy rains are expected in 14 other districts of the state. It will be cloudy in Indore, while in Gwalior, skies will be clear.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rains in Rewa, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Panna, Damoh, Sagar and Chhatarpur in the next 24 hours.

Two-And-A-Half Inches Rains In Seoni In Last 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, it rained heavily in many districts of Madhya Pradesh. Two-and-a-half inches of rain was received by Seoni. Heavy rains also occurred in Umaria, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Naugaon.

Light rains occurred in Bhopal, Betul, Satna, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Khargone and Gwalior. According to the Meteorological Department, it rained in the night in most of the districts. Heavy rain is expected in those areas even on Friday.

Reason Behind Returning Of Rains

Senior Meteorologist Dr. HS Pandey said that a cyclonic circulation has been created in the Bay of Bengal, due to which the weather may change in the area of low pressure from August 18. It has started getting wet since Thursday.

Rains are already drenching eastern parts of the state. The activity will escalate on 19 and 20 August. There may be heavy rains at some places in Rewa-Shahdol division. Apart from this, from August 18, passing of the trough line will also contribute to rains.

8% Less Rain

Due to the absence of the system for the last several days, the overall rainfall figure has dropped by 8%. There has been 6% less rainfall in the eastern part and 10% less in the western part.

Weather in 24 Hours

It rained in many districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Umaria recorded about one inch of precipitation. It rained heavily in Naugaon, Narsinghpur, Sidhi and Jabalpur. There, it also rained in Rewa, Sagar, Narmadapuram, Mandla, Damoh and Malajkhand. Heavy rain is expected in many areas of the state on Friday.

Districts With Highest Rainfall

The maximum rainfall has occurred in Narsinghpur. It has rained more than 35 inches so far. Seoni-Mandla has received more than 32 inches of rain.

Indore, Jabalpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Dindori, Sagar, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and Raisen have recorded more than 28 inches of rain.

The rainfall figure has crossed 24 inches in Balaghat, Katni, Niwari, Panna, Umaria, Betul, Bhind, Dewas, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore and Vidisha.

Districts With Less Rain

Satna, Ashoknagar, Barwani, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, Mandsaur and Morena have received less rainfall. Here the figure has not even touched 16 inches.

Weather Forecast Of Next 24 Hours

There is yellow alert in Chhatarpur, Damoh, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Dindori, Umaria, Betul and Narmadapuram. It can rain very heavily here.

Moderate to heavy rain may occur in Tikamgarh, Niwari, Sagar, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Anuppur, Mandla.

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bhopal-Narmadapuram division.

Weather Of 5 Prominent Cities In MP

Bhopal: Moderate to heavy rain is expected here. It is also raining during the day.

Indore: The weather will change. It will be cloudy. There may be heavy or light rain at some places.

Gwalior: The weather will be clear. There is also a forecast of sunshine during the day. It may also rain at some places.

Jabalpur: Very heavy rain is expected here. The weather will remain the same in the division as well.

Ujjain: Light rain may occur at some places in the district.