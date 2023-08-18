 WATCH: Bright 50Kg Spherical Object Falls From Sky On Gwalior Farm, Claim Villagers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Bright 50Kg Spherical Object Falls From Sky On Gwalior Farm, Claim Villagers

WATCH: Bright 50Kg Spherical Object Falls From Sky On Gwalior Farm, Claim Villagers

Thana in-charge Ramakant Upadhyay, accompanied by a police contingent, reached the location and advised the villagers to keep a safe distance.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A suspicious incident was reported in Jora village of Gwaior district on Friday, after a bright spherical object—weighing 50kg, fell on a rice farm.The villagers claimed that the ball-like object spiralled from the sky and fell on the ground, creating a 2-feet deep crater.

As soon as the news of the falling object spread among the villagers, locals rushed to the site, where they discovered a large spherical object lying in the field. The area where the object fell had turned into a deep pit.

The local residents informed the police, who arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Senior officers were dispatched to the location to assess the situation. While the authorities are currently unable to provide specific information about the object, experts from Gwalior have been summoned to examine it. Officials are awaiting the findings of the scientific analysis to determine the nature of the object.

Read Also
MP: Amit Shah To Release 'Report Card' Of MP Govt On Sunday; To Address BJP's Working Committee Meet...
article-image

The incident took place while farmers were working in the fields. The object, described as spherical, which weighs approximately 50 kilograms, descended from the sky and made a sudden impact, creating a crater in the field. Also, the object rolled to another spot, leaving a similar depression.

The sight of the strange occurrence drew a large number of villagers to the scene. Upon witnessing the object and the resulting crater, locals immediately alerted the police.

Thana in-charge Ramakant Upadhyay, accompanied by a police contingent, reached the location and advised the villagers to keep a safe distance.

Despite the local authorities' initial efforts, the nature of the object remains unknown. As investigations continue, experts and officials are working together to unveil the truth behind this intriguing occurrence.

Read Also
Gwalior Engineer Dies In Germany; 4 Days On, Family Awaits His Body, Writes To PMO
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹677 crore In Panna Says, 'Efforts Will Be Made...

MP: CM Chouhan Inaugurates Development Works Worth ₹677 crore In Panna Says, 'Efforts Will Be Made...

MP Elections: 'No Resentment After Release Of BJP's First List Of Candidates, Party Geared Up For...

MP Elections: 'No Resentment After Release Of BJP's First List Of Candidates, Party Geared Up For...

MP Viral Video: Youth Helps 10 Ft Python Cross Road After Stopping Traffic On Budni-Bhopal Highway

MP Viral Video: Youth Helps 10 Ft Python Cross Road After Stopping Traffic On Budni-Bhopal Highway

WATCH: Bright 50Kg Spherical Object Falls From Sky On Gwalior Farm, Claim Villagers

WATCH: Bright 50Kg Spherical Object Falls From Sky On Gwalior Farm, Claim Villagers

MP Elections 2023: Discontentment Witnessed In Chhatarpur, Morena Over BJP's 1st List Of Candidates;...

MP Elections 2023: Discontentment Witnessed In Chhatarpur, Morena Over BJP's 1st List Of Candidates;...