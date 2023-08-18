WATCH: Bright 50Kg Spherical Object Falls From Sky On Gwalior Farm, Claim Villagers

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A suspicious incident was reported in Jora village of Gwaior district on Friday, after a bright spherical object—weighing 50kg, fell on a rice farm.The villagers claimed that the ball-like object spiralled from the sky and fell on the ground, creating a 2-feet deep crater.

As soon as the news of the falling object spread among the villagers, locals rushed to the site, where they discovered a large spherical object lying in the field. The area where the object fell had turned into a deep pit.

The local residents informed the police, who arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Senior officers were dispatched to the location to assess the situation. While the authorities are currently unable to provide specific information about the object, experts from Gwalior have been summoned to examine it. Officials are awaiting the findings of the scientific analysis to determine the nature of the object.

The incident took place while farmers were working in the fields. The object, described as spherical, which weighs approximately 50 kilograms, descended from the sky and made a sudden impact, creating a crater in the field. Also, the object rolled to another spot, leaving a similar depression.

The sight of the strange occurrence drew a large number of villagers to the scene. Upon witnessing the object and the resulting crater, locals immediately alerted the police.

Thana in-charge Ramakant Upadhyay, accompanied by a police contingent, reached the location and advised the villagers to keep a safe distance.

Despite the local authorities' initial efforts, the nature of the object remains unknown. As investigations continue, experts and officials are working together to unveil the truth behind this intriguing occurrence.

