 Bhopal: Congress’s Charge-Sheet Bundle Of Lies, Says VD
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress’s Charge-Sheet Bundle Of Lies, Says VD

Bhopal: Congress’s Charge-Sheet Bundle Of Lies, Says VD

It has no print line, says BJP’s state president. Kamal Nath is a model of anti-Sikh riots and that of commission: Sharma

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 01:27 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has termed the Congress’s charge-sheet against the government a bundle of lies.

At a press conference on Friday, BJP’s state president VD Sharma said Kamal Nath, who called himself the model of 2023, was actually a model of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

There are allegations against Nath that he had leaked out secret information and that he worked for China, Sharma said.

The charge-sheet neither consists of any information about who issued it nor the photograph of any Congress leader, Sharma said, adding that so, it is clear that the Congress leaders are scared.

Sharma further said the state Congress had got a false tweet made by Priyanka Gandhi and, then, they released a charge-sheet containing fake allegations, Sharma said.

According to him, the Congress is trying to mislead the people. The Kamal Nath-led government committed irregularities worth Rs 15,000 crore in its 15-month rule.

A rip-off worth Rs 1,350 crore was detected in the company of Ratul Puri, nephew of Nath, Sharma said, adding that Puri’s name also cropped up in Augusta Westland scam. Sharma alleged that the Nath-led government began a ‘transfer industry’ in the state.

Besides, there was Rs 887-crore advance payment scam in the water resources department, corruption in irrigation complex, irregularities in purchase of items for Aganwadi centres and mobile phones, Sharma said.

According to Sharma, the Nath-led government benefited Vijcraft Company by taking money from industrialists in the name of AIFA Award.

Read Also
MP Viral Video: Youth Helps 10 Ft Python Cross Road After Stopping Traffic On Budni-Bhopal Highway
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Truck Ferrying CNG Cylinders Turns Turtle Near Bhadbhada Square, No Fatalities Reported

MP: Truck Ferrying CNG Cylinders Turns Turtle Near Bhadbhada Square, No Fatalities Reported

Bhopal: BMHRC Places ICD On 65-Yr-Old Patient With VT Condition

Bhopal: BMHRC Places ICD On 65-Yr-Old Patient With VT Condition

Bhopal: Congress Candidates’ List Likely After Fortnight

Bhopal: Congress Candidates’ List Likely After Fortnight

Bhopal Metro: Trial Run Between Subash Nagar Depot & Rani Kamlapati Rly Stn

Bhopal Metro: Trial Run Between Subash Nagar Depot & Rani Kamlapati Rly Stn

Partial Revival Of Monsoon: Light Rain In City after gap of 10 days

Partial Revival Of Monsoon: Light Rain In City after gap of 10 days